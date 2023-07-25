Woman told stepchild to set home on fire as part of insurance scheme, GA officials say

A Georgia woman persuaded her stepchild to set fires at their home for the insurance payout, state officials say.

Now she’s facing charges.

Courtney Sellers, 34, of Screven, was arrested July 18 for her role in the scheme, the state’s Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a July 24 news release.

On July 17, the Jesup Fire Department contacted the state Fire Marshal’s Office about a July 14 house fire in Wayne County, according to Commissioner John F. King. Video and audio from the incident determined Sellers directed her stepchild to start the blaze for insurance money, King said

Authorities said fires were set on at least two occasions.

Sellers was charged with arson, insurance fraud, aggravated assault and child cruelty, the release said.

Additional details weren’t released, and it’s unclear how much damage was done.

Sellers remained in custody at the Wayne County Jail on a $287,500 bond as of July 25, online records show.

Screven is about 80 miles southwest of Savannah.

Fake lawyer sent to jail after opening office, taking on court cases, Florida cops say

Daughter uses dead mother’s insurance policy to steal $39,000, Georgia officials say

Woman accused of impersonating firefighter after stealing firetruck, Florida cops say