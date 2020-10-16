Woman who told Trump he had a nice smile at his town hall wishes the president would 'talk less' and is 'not a fan'

Paulette Dale compliments President Donald Trump's smile during a town hall on Thursday night. NBC News

Paulette Dale, the Florida voter who complimented President Donald Trump's smile at a town hall on Thursday night, told the Miami New Times that she planned to vote for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

"I wish he would smile more and talk less," she told the local paper of the president, in what many thought could be a reference to the musical "Hamilton."

"I think the man has a nice smile," Dale said. "However, I'm not a fan."

Paulette Dale, the breakout star of Thursday night's dueling town halls, is actually not a supporter of President Donald Trump, she told the Miami New Times.

The local paper followed up with Dale after her compliment on Trump's smile vaulted her to internet stardom.

Dale, a retired professor, said Trump's hostility toward immigration and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program offering a path to citizenship for young immigrants were major sticking points for her and that she planned to vote for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

"I know these kids are the cream of the crop and are so worthy, and I was very concerned that the rug would be pulled out from under them and they would be sent back," she said.

When the paper asked Dale to elaborate on her qualms about Trump, she said the president "steps in it every time he opens his mouth."

