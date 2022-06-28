Woman took $228,300 from HOAs, used it for food and NFL tickets, Florida deputies say

A woman managing money for dozens of Homeowner Associations siphoned off tens of thousands of dollars for personal use, including tickets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An estimated $228,300.83 was taken before someone noticed and an investigation was launched in February, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 46-year-old suspect was working at First Choice Association Management when the thefts occurred, officials said. The company is based in Palm Harbor, west of Tampa, and “provides comprehensive management services to condominium and homeowner associations,” according to its website.

“She was responsible for managing the bank accounts and issuing checks on behalf of the association for 58 different home owner associations,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned (the suspect) manufactured fraudulent checks using the account information from three different home owner associations. (She) then deposited the checks into her own personal bank account.”

The suspect, who lives in Tarpon Springs, used the money to pay off credit car debts, buy groceries and other personal needs, and get Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets, officials said.

She was arrested June 24 and charged with ”three counts of felony scheme to defraud,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives believe there are additional unreported victims,” officials said. “The investigation continues.”

