Woman took 93-year-old sister to bank to steal $60,000 from her, Tennessee police say

A woman is in custody after being accused of stealing $60,000 from her 93-year-old sister, Tennessee police said.

Memphis Police say the woman, 76, took her sister to First Horizon Bank on more than one occasion in 2022. The woman had her sister issue cashier’s checks to her.

The woman received two cashier’s checks from her sister, totaling $60,000, police said in an affidavit.

Police said that the woman also tried to withdraw another $30,000 from her sister’s account, but that time the bank teller said that the 93-year-old was showing signs of memory issues, and they declined to make the withdrawal.

When investigators spoke with the 93-year-old, she said she did not remember being taken to the bank by her younger sister.

The 93-year-old’s niece has power of attorney, and told police that her aunt had a major neurocognitive disorder. She said her aunt’s sister had no legitimate reason to take the money, according to the affidavit.

The woman was arrested on March 16 on felony charges of theft of property and financial exploitation of the elderly, and was booked into the Shelby County Jail, according to jail records. She was released on bail on March 17.

