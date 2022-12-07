Woman took child from school when breaking into churches, Lexington County sheriff says

A Midlands woman brought her child with her when she broke into multiple area churches, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Leslie Reese was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 42-year-old Gilbert resident stole items from four Lexington County churches, according to the release. Information about when the churches were burglarized was not available.

“After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese broke into Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Gilbert United Methodist Church,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The security cam footage showed Reese breaking a window to get into both churches.”

Reese also broke into Bethel United Methodist Church located on Peachtree Rock Road, according to Koon.

Once inside the churches Reese took various items — including a cross, candles and Christmas ornaments, the sheriff said.

The unlawful conduct toward a child charge stems from Reese having her child with her during the church break-ins, according to Koon.

“Reese signed her child out of school and took the child with her to break into churches and take things,” Koon said. “A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist.”

Reese was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center, and was released after meeting conditions of her bond, according to the release. There was no word what bond was set at for Reese.

Information about a motive for the burglaries was not available, and there was no word if Reese attempted to get money for the stolen items.