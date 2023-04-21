A woman took a job at a Florida post office. Then $70,000 disappeared, police say

A Bradenton-area postal worker is accused of stealing over $70,000 by taking checks from the mail and depositing them into her own bank account, the Sarasota Police Department said Friday.

Here’s what to know abou the case:

Mail theft case

Arrested: Anabel Ossombi, 27, of Lakewood Ranch, was arrested on Wednesday at the post office on Beneva Road and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Charges: She faces several felony charges, including criminal use of personal identification, scheme to defraud and money laundering. Police say there were over 60 complaints from victims.

Background: In May 2022, Ossombi began working as a mail sorter for the United States Postal Service. Investigators say she started stealing checks shortly after she began working at the post office. The first stolen check was deposited on May 25, 2022, according to an arrest report. In January, Sarasota police detectives and the USPS Office of Inspector General launched a check fraud investigation after two people reported not receiving checks from businesses for purchases.

How the case developed

Account: When people inquired about the missing checks, they were informed that the funds had been put into an unknown account, the release said.

Discovery: Detectives discovered 75 checks totaling $70,109.28 were illegally deposited into Ossombi’s personal bank account, according to the release.

Expenditures: An arrest report said Ossombi used that account to pay for monthly bills, such as her apartment rent payment and AT&T phone bill. She also used the stolen money to purchase virtual currency, police said.

Transfer: According to the release, the checks were mailed through USPS to be picked up by a USPS carrier or dropped off at one of three Sarasota locations. Ossombi worked as a mail sorter at each of the locations, according to detectives. Detectives believe the money was stolen between May 2022 and April 2023.

Jailed: Ossombi is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on bond totaling $150,000. Her arraignment date is set for June 2.

Protect yourself from mail fraud

The United States Postal Inspection Service provides these tips to protect yourself and your mail:

Promptly pick up mail

Inquire about overdue mail

Do not send cash

Arrange for prompt pickup

Use hold for pickup

Request signature confirmation

File a change of address with the Postal Service and financial institutions when moving

Investigators believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.