A woman took nude photos of 11-year-old and sent them to a teenager. It landed her in jail

A Tamiami woman is accused of taking naked photos of an 11-year-old girl and sending them to a teenage boy. She’s now locked up.

Guissell Lanning, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor and using a computer to seduce a child into engaging in sexual conduct, according to court records.

Lanning’s victim, the 11-year-old girl, told Miami-Dade police that Lanning often took naked photographs of her in different positions, according to a police report. She also said Lanning sent the photos to a teenage boy, whom the girl began chatting with on Discord in 2020.

Then, Lanning took over the girl’s account and impersonated her to chat with the boy, who is either 14 or 15, according to a police report. The boy also exchanged nude photos of himself, which Lanning showed to the girl.

On Monday, Lanning was ordered to stay away from her victim, according to court records. She’s currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with her bond set at $45,000.