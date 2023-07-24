Woman who took in wandering toddler: ‘He didn’t know where his home was’

A woman who took a wandering 3-year-old into her home spoke with Channel 9 about finding the toddler this weekend while police tracked down his parents.

Many living in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood were relieved the child was reunited with his parents. However, they were left with several questions; mainly, how something like this could happen.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with neighbors who said when they found the child, he was only wearing a T-shirt and Pull-Ups.

PREVIOUS: CMPD finds parent of child who was found unaccompanied in northwest Charlotte

“We were very shocked. Mad. Wondering where the parents are,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified said.

She said she was stunned when a landscaper knocked on her door with the 3-year-old boy, who was barely dressed.

“A T-shirt on, no shoes, Pampers ... he had on underwear. Just wandering. He said he didn’t know where his home was. It was just like someone just dropped him off and left him,” the woman explained.

Police said a citizen found the boy along Brooktree Drive around 10 a.m. on Saturday. He was walking from the direction of Toddville Road.

“Me, my daughter and other people in the neighborhood, we searched the area to find out where he lives,” the woman explained.

ALSO READ: CMPD searches for couple accused of abusing 4-month-old son

However, she said they didn’t have any luck and decided to keep the boy safe until the police showed up.

“My daughter Simone gave him a bath, fed him and made sure that he was OK,” the woman said.

White also spoke with Steven Kiser, who lives in the neighborhood. He said he could piece together how this happened.

“I was devastated. I can’t believe he was walking around like that. I don’t really understand how he ended up even getting out of the house to even walk around on his own,” Kiser said.

Police said they located one of the boy’s parents more than 8 hours after he was discovered alone.

It is unclear if either parent will face charges.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘I freaked out’: Woman finds 2 boys walking along busy highway after getting off school bus)