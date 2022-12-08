Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say

A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported.

The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman, fearing for her life, convinced him that she needed medical supplies from a Walmart in Rialto on Dec. 2, the release said.

He “reluctantly” drove her to the store, where she dashed inside and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

The man drove away before police arrived but sheriff’s deputies later tracked down his empty vehicle and arrested him in a nearby home, the release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her face and body, officials said.

The man faces charges including torture, rape, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, the release said.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

Lytle Creek is a community of 700 people about 20 miles northwest of San Bernardino.

