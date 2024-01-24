Woman tortured and killed animals on video for YouTube likes, Pennsylvania police say

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after police say she uploaded videos of herself torturing and killing animals.

Anigar Monsee, 28, admitted to torturing and mutilating animals, Upper Darby Police told WPVI.

Officials say Monsee posted videos of herself on her YouTube account killing rabbits, chickens, frogs and pigeons, according to WCAU.

In August, Monsee was live on YouTube encouraging viewers to like her video and, in return, she tortured a pigeon and cut off its head, police told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Even more disturbing,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt told the news outlet, “is that there are people out there that are entertained by this and there’s a platform out there that is allowing it.”

Monsee is accused of torturing and mutilating the animals while they were still alive, and in some cases she “severed the animals necks with a dull knife over the course of several minutes,” an affidavit said, according to WCAU.

Investigators found four videos, WPVI reported.

A video was posted Jan. 17, called Cooking Lucky. In the video, Monsee is seen torturing a chicken for 10 minutes, court records said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police say Monsee admitted that she is the one in the videos and that it is her YouTube account, the outlet reported.

“During the video she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds — over the course of 10 minutes — to harm and ultimately kill that chicken,” Bernhardt told WPVI.

Monsee was arrested Jan. 19 after PETA notified police about the account, WCAU reported.

“It takes a cold, heartless person to harm the animals,” Bernhardt told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But we would never have known this, this would never have come across our desk, had it not been for the people out there who saw this and notified us.”

Monsee is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and was given a $200,000 bail. An attorney was not listed for Monsee in court records.

Upper Darby is about 10 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

Dog trainer tells owner her pup died of heart attack, but she was abused, MN cops say

Hunter kills service dog in its own driveway after mistaking it for coyote, cops say

Puppy found with zip tie strangling her on Arizona highway. Now she’s found a home