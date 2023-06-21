Woman tossed from moving Lamborghini died, Georgia cops say. Now, driver is sentenced

A beloved 28-year-old woman was tossed from a moving Lamborghini, and now the driver has been sentenced in her death, Georgia officials said.

Alfred Megbuluba, 33, was ordered to serve a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, defense attorney Steve Sadow told McClatchy News in a June 21 email.

The case dates to October 2021, when Atlanta police said Megbuluba was behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracan. A 911 caller reported seeing a woman get thrown from the luxury car after a fight, McClatchy News reported.

Officers were called to the scene and found a woman lying unconscious in the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The woman was identified as Catherine Khan, who received an outpouring of tributes on social media.

“She loved kids, she loved animals,” Tess Khan, her stepmother, told WAGA in 2021. “She was just a giver. She always gave of her time and her energy and her love.”

Khan died after she was found in Buckhead, an upscale Atlanta neighborhood. An initial investigation revealed she “may have been pushed or may have fallen from a moving vehicle which left the scene,” police wrote in a 2021 news release.

Megbuluba — who originally faced several charges, including felony murder — entered a voluntary manslaughter plea on June 15. He was ordered to serve 10 years in prison and an additional five years on probation, Sadow said.

Fulton County and its district attorney’s office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 21.

65-year-old hit and killed by bus he just exited, Georgia police say

Flying metal pipe crashes into car windshield, kills passenger on highway, GA cops say