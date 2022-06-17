Woman tosses hot water on animal control officer checking on dog, Florida cops say

A Florida sheriff made it clear on Facebook that anyone who messes with members of his team will have a price to pay.

“IF YOU TRY TO HURT ONE OF MY TEAM YOU CAN BET YOUR SORRY BUTT IS GOING STRAIGHT TO JAIL!!” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook post on June 16 in response to a woman accused of throwing hot water on one of his animal control officers.

The officer, Hunter Reuter, was responding to a house in Palm Bay to check on a dog that wasn’t being properly cared for, the sheriff said.

When Reuter knocked on the door, the homeowner, identified as Renise Amisial, is accused of opening it and then slamming it in her face. As Reuter started to walk away, Amisial opened the door again and threw hot water onto the officer’s back, burning her, Ivey wrote.

Police officers later arrested Amisial on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Palm Bay is about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

Officers following up to check on the dog found it was safe.

“Folks there are a lot of things that frustrate me in this world, but one thing that makes my blood boil is for someone to try and hurt one of my team!!” the sheriff wrote. “Here is a simple rule…don’t put your hands on one of my Deputies or team members unless you are willing to suffer the consequences!!”

Dog attack kills 70-year-old woman inside Tennessee home, officials say

4-year-old and her grandfather attacked by dog that entered home, WA officials say

Ducklings at Lincoln Memorial have avian flu — so tourists should check their shoes