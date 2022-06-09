Woman tracks boyfriend with AirTag, then runs him over outside bar, Indiana cops say

A woman was formally charged on Thursday, June 9, after investigators say she tracked down her boyfriend using an AirTag and ran him over outside an Indiana bar.

Andre Smith, 26, was pronounced dead outside Tilly’s Pub in Indianapolis at 12:56 a.m. on Friday, June 3, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by McClatchy News. Gaylyn Morris, the 26-year-old woman who authorities said suspected her boyfriend was cheating on her, was charged with vehicular homicide.

Investigators said they interviewed several witnesses to the fatal incident, including some who saw Morris confront Smith inside the bar. Morris, Smith and a woman Smith was with were all thrown out of the bar when they were involved in a confrontation, an Indianapolis police detective said in the affidavit.

A witness who was inside the bar said she watched the three leave, then saw Morris clip Smith with her Chevy Impala. Morris backed up and struck him again, according to court documents.

“Gaylyn Morris was driving slow and purposeful, but once she got to Andre Smith, she hit the gas, and Smith fell over and was on the ground,” the witness said, according to police. “(The witness) saw her back up over him and then go back over to him again. She could hear the crunching sound and saw the car going up as if going over a hump.”

“His head is under your wheel, don’t move,” a woman is heard saying in video obtained by police.

Smith’s body was completely under the car and his head was “completely run over by the driver’s side tire,” a witness said, according to police.

A June 3 autopsy revealed Smith died from traumatic asphyxia, police said.

Morris allegedly used an AirTag to find Smith

Before the fatal collision, two witnesses heard Morris tell Smith she had tracked him down through an AirTag she had set up in his vehicle, police said. AirTags are small button-shaped tracking devices used to track down Apple devices and to “keep up with friends and family.”

Morris was taken into custody outside the bar and initially told police she did not have a tracker in Smith’s vehicle. She later recanted her statement, telling the detective she placed an AirTag “in the backseat of his vehicle near the cup holder,” according to the affidavit.

Police said Morris admitted to striking Smith with her car, “but said she didn’t mean for him to go under her car.” Her intention, she told police, was to strike the woman who was with her boyfriend.

Morris remains in the Indianapolis jail as of Friday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 23.

Reneka Day, Smith’s aunt, said the death of her nephew “replays every time I blink,” according to WISH-TV.

“Those tracking devices should not be used by the public. They should not be available to the public. They should only be used for hospitals and law.”

