Woman tracks down her stolen car with an AirTag and gets shot, Colorado police say

A woman who used an AirTag to track down her stolen car ended up being shot in the hand, Colorado police reported.

The woman and two friends followed her 2020 Kia Optima after it was stolen late in the afternoon Sunday, July 9, an Aurora Police Department spokesman told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

Someone shot her in the hand as she approached her car, police said. The woman went to a hospital, which notified police.

An Aurora police officer later spotted the Kia Optima and chased after the vehicle, but crashed into an unrelated vehicle during the pursuit, police reported on Twitter.

The officer and two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Kia Optima was later found abandoned, police said. An investigation continues but no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

