Woman tracks down her stolen car with teens inside and bullets fly, Missouri cops say

Two teens are injured, another is in custody, and two more are at-large following a shooting over a stolen car, according to Missouri authorities.

A 36-year-old woman was at home in the Riverview neighborhood of St. Louis about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 when a family member said five people got in her Kia Optima and drove away, the St. Louis Police Department said in a news release.

The woman and her family member got in another car and began tracking her stolen vehicle, eventually finding it at a gas station four miles away, police said. They tried to box in the stolen vehicle when gunfire broke out.

Police have not identified who fired the gunshots.

The people in the stolen Kia fled the gas station, but the woman continued tracking it to Velda City, St. Louis police said. The occupants of the Kia then got out and fled on foot, according to the release.

St. Louis police and Velda City police found two 14-year-old boys, one suffering from a gunshot wound. Police learned that another 16-year-old had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The uninjured 14-year-old told police that both victims were shot while sitting in the backseat of the Kia.

Two other teens remain at-large, police said.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with this incident, St. Louis police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

Running car found abandoned in field leads officers to 15-year-old’s body, Ohio cops say

Four teens killed in car crash, NY cops say. TikTok trend may have led to their deaths