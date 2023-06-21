The woman transforming Britain’s prisons from rat-infested cells into safe institutions

Pia Sinha is the new director of the Prison Reform Trust - Geoff Pugh

When Pia Sinha, one of Britain’s most successful prison governors and the new director of the Prison Reform Trust, first arrived at HMP Liverpool, it was the rats that shocked her most. Touring the institution in her capacity as the jail’s new boss in 2017, the scurrying rodents were everywhere.

“[The prison] was filthy,” she recalls. “It was falling apart. There was garbage everywhere. There were rats everywhere. The cells were in a shocking state. I remember going into B Wing and, literally, it brought tears to my eyes. One guy was standing in his cell. No electricity. His toilet was filthy. There was no window, just a hole.”

Sinha’s reaction spoke volumes. The ex-convent girl, who moved to the UK from Mumbai at the age of 14, had seen her fair share of dispiriting cells in her time, having already served as governor at two other prisons. But nothing had prepared her for Liverpool, then officially Britain’s worst jail. Sinha, however, turned it around. Over the following two years, she secured extra cash, cut the number of inmates by 500 to reduce overcrowding, and transformed the culture so that both staff and prisoners took pride in their surroundings.

“Little by little everyone wanted to fix Liverpool, whether it was a member of staff or a prisoner,” she says. “So the prisoners were fixing windows, they were deep cleaning, getting rid of litter.”

The transformation of the jail into a safe, disciplined institution with hanging baskets and astroturf instead of rubbish and broken concrete sums up Sinha’s philosophy. “You can’t get to rehabilitation unless someone feels safe. Your starting foundation is to make safe, stable prisons. You make the staff-prisoner relationships feel collaborative and compassionate. If you don’t want to go that far, at least make them professional – giving prisoners what they’re entitled to, so that they’re not locked in their cells 23 hours a day.”

It is this track-record – and passion for her cause – that made Sinha’s appointment as director of the Prison Reform Trust in April this year so fascinating. With a general election less than 18-months away, Britain’s prisons are in the throes of an overcrowding crisis, so much so, that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has admitted that, despite being in the middle of a £4 billion building programme, it will have a shortfall of 2,300 prison places by March 2025.

How the Government deals with this issue, while desperately trying to retain its tough-on-crime image, will be centre stage in coming years and Sinha, 50, is primed to shape the debate.

“There is a genuine nervousness within the system that this time we’ve run out of road,” she says. Sinha believes that the Government needs to divert more non-violent, low-level offenders on to community sentences, with greater use of electronic tagging and tough licensing conditions to reassure the public that they will be returned to prison for any breach.

“The research has found that when individuals are given non-custodial sentences, they’re much more likely to divert away from crime rather than if they were sent to prison,” she says.

Ever since Sinha arrived in the UK – her father was an insurance executive, her mother a civil servant – and joined a rough Wembley comprehensive, she has broken the mould. “There were dusters getting thrown around, everyone screaming and shouting at each other,” she says of her first day. “It was quite an important moment because I have reflected on this as an adult. I immediately loosened my tie, took off my blazer and I thought, ‘Right, I’m gonna have to blend in here.’

“That said a lot about the kind of person I was. I could walk into a room and immediately know how to read it and what I needed to do to adapt. I sat on the side of a desk rather than a chair like the other students and said: ‘Hi, I’m here. What’s happening?’”

Sinha puts her confidence down to her parents who encouraged her and her sister to believe that “everything was a possibility, an opportunity.” Unlike the parents of her Asian friends, who were more “traditional, stricter and prescriptive,” she says her “ex-pat” mother and father were more “secure in their identity” which meant she had greater freedom about her life and career choices.

So it was that, while doing a Psychology masters in 1999 and working as a licensee with her then husband in a north London pub full of villains that she decided to become a prison psychologist. She was persuaded by a colleague then working at Pentonville jail who said: “Why don’t you apply?”

“I didn’t really know what I was letting myself in for, apart from the fact that I had worked in this villains’ pub and been exposed to some very colourful characters. I was intrigued by it all,” she recalls.

On her first day as a psychologist at HMP Holloway in north London, then Britain’s biggest women’s jail, she recalls feeling a mix of “anticipation, fear and anxiety”. The tales inmates told her over the next five years were, she says, “some of the worst stories I’ve ever heard of what human beings can do to each other and also what human beings could do to young vulnerable children.”

Then, in HMP Wandsworth in south London, Britain’s largest men’s prison at the time, she experienced overt sexism and racism. On one of her first days, she says, she was “set up” by colleagues who put her in a room with an offender flagged as “predatory and inappropriate with female staff.”

“I quite quickly saw that this guy was not being very safe and I exited. I was fine but I noticed there was laughter coming from the office. It was a way of trying to humiliate, upset or scare me. If I did make a complaint, my life would be quite difficult going forward and so I decided to banter with them about it, tell them off in my own way but have a laugh. It defused the situation.”

Such resilience, combined with the empathy she had learnt from her psychology training, saw her fast-tracked into a governorship (one of just eight candidates chosen from 400 applicants) at HMP Risley, in Warrington, in 2015.

There, she came up against a “very strong union guy” who believed “happiness is door-shaped.”

This meant locking-up inmates most of the day and night as it made the staff’s lives easier. “The governors in the jail had deferred to the union. My big thing was that you needed to give prisoners a legitimate regime. It was challenging this idea that happiness is not door shaped and you have to unlock the doors,” she says.

Her success saw her approached in 2017 to take over HMP Liverpool. Called by her boss, her initial reaction was “No, f—ing way.” Then her “boss’s boss” called, and she agreed to take the job.

After her success there, for which she won national plaudits, Sinha moved into the MoJ as a senior civil servant, first working on reforming the probation service, then as director of women’s prisons. She pushed for women’s jails to be given greater independence from the male prison estate.

“It felt to me, when I was working as director of women, that I was in a household where I needed to go to say, ‘Please, can I have a bit of money?’ It just felt really patriarchal,” she says.

Although she only had minimal contact with then justice secretary Dominic Raab, who quit over bullying allegations, she recalls a “sense of anxiety and a bit of foreboding” when civil servants had to present to him and a top-down culture where it was “hard to speak your truth.” Raab denied any wrongdoing but ultimately resigned.

Indeed, she felt the civil service, close up, was full of “very clever people but not that oriented towards action.” It was one reason why she took the job as director of the Prison Reform Trust. “I might be able to do more and might be able to have a better impact,” she says.

There is also a specific policy issue where PRT could have an impact: IPP prisoners, offenders on indeterminate sentences and held long past their predicted release dates – a legacy of David Blunkett’s time as home secretary. As a backbencher, the now Justice Secretary Alex Chalk condemned the “toxic legacy” of IPP, and said the unfairness must be resolved.

“I feel that I am now in a place where I am able to be my authentic self much, much more easily – persuading people to do things differently,” says Sinha. “The fundamental purpose of prison is what I used to say to my women who used to come to Holloway: whatever’s happened in your life, being in prison gives you the opportunity to reset, start again. So you say: ‘What do you need to do to undo the stuff that’s happened before?’”

