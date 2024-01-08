Woman trapped for four days after falling 100ft off California road

A woman fell nearly 100ft while driving on a road in the California wilderness and was trapped for four days before being rescued on Sunday, according to authorities.

The unnamed woman survived low temperatures, precipitation and other natural elements after she inadvertently drove her car off the road leading to Mount Baldy on Wednesday night, CBS News reported.

The woman told Los Angeles county fire department responders that she swerved off the road while trying to drive around a deer. With no reception for her mobile phone, she was unable to call for help, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Another hiker eventually discovered the woman’s truck on Sunday afternoon and called for help, and first responders soon discovered the trapped woman.

Rescuers quickly flew the woman to a hospital in the area. The woman’s identity and details about her condition have not been released.

First responders have said the woman is extremely lucky to be alive after being stranded for multiple days in such inclement conditions.

“It’s been extremely cold and wet, as we’re all aware, with the rain and the colder temperatures in the month of January,” Matt Brossard of the US forest service said to NBC Los Angeles.

He added: “She’s lucky that somebody was going for a hike and found her.”

Los Angeles county sheriff’s department deputy Robert Dondanville added that the woman faces the risk of serious injuries, including hypothermia.

“Based on everything, [there] is going to be elements of hypothermic possibly dehydrated, malnourished and possible leg injury,” Dondanville said to NBC Los Angeles.

Mount Baldy, a 10,064ft peak in the eastern edge Los Angeles, is a favorite among hikers and nature enthusiasts but has dangerous terrain.

Since 2020, more than 100 rescues have occurred on Mount Baldy. In January 2023 alone, 15 hikers were lost or injured on the notorious peak. At least two hikers died.

The body of British actor Julian Sands, 65, was found near the woods of Mount Baldy last June.

Sands had been reported missing in January 2023, but a rescue for the actor was hampered amid bad weather that prevented ground searches.