A woman who traveled to the Bahamas with Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2018 says no one was underage on the trip, according to Politico

Kelly McLaughlin
1 min read
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz at a House committee meeting in 2019. AP

  • A woman who traveled to the Bahamas with Matt Gaetz in 2018 told Politico that everyone was over 18.

  • She said that the group included a woman who's now at the center of a sex-trafficking investigation.

  • Politico said it was unable to confirm the age of that woman at the time of the trip.

A woman who was with Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on a trip to the Bahamas in September 2018 that federal investigators are looking into told Politico that no one was underage on the trip.

The trip is a focus of a federal investigation into whether Gaetz broke federal sex-trafficking laws, according to CBS News.

Read more: We spoke with 21 of Matt Gaetz's high-school classmates. Some say they could have predicted the congressman's sex scandal.

Politico said a woman who is now key to the sex-trafficking investigation was on the trip.

Politico's source said that everyone, including that woman, was over 18 years old at the time and that no one involved had engaged in prostitution.

Politico did not identify either woman and said it was unable to independently confirm the date of birth of the woman who's key to the investigation.

