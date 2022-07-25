Woman treated for injuries after an encounter with nursing monk seal in Hawaii

Reuters

A bid by South Korea's government to increase police oversight has sparked a protest by some officers, which drew criticism on Monday from a top minister who referred to the role the security forces played in the past to support authoritarian rule. The dispute comes as a new conservative government is settling in and trying to limit the impact of some changes made by the previous liberal government, including on the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the police and prosecutors. Nearly 50 chiefs of police stations from across the country met on Saturday, with 150 joining online, in a protest against a government plan to create an interior ministry bureau to oversee police affairs.