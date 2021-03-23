Woman tried to hide her involvement in deadly biker gang brawl, sheriff says

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A woman was arrested nearly two weeks after a deadly fight between rival biker gangs at a Columbia motorcycle shop, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Dawonda Thomas-Powell, 49, tried to hide her involvement in the violent melee on March 11 at Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Thomas-Powell conspired with fellow gang members to confront an opposing gang in a brawl that left one man dead and injured three, according to the release.

An employee of the motorcycle shop, Thomas-Powell was taken into custody Monday, the sheriff’s department said. She was charged with first-degree with assault by mob and obstruction, jail records show.

No bond has been set on the charges and Thomas-Powell remains locked up at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to jail records.

Thomas-Powell is the fourth person charged with being involved in the fight, according to the release.

On Friday, 25-year-old Corey Booth was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s department said.

A group of people piled on Booth, and he drew his gun and fired in defense, shooting a member of his own gang in the lower body and two members of the opposing gang in the upper body, the sheriff’s department previously said. Booth was stabbed in the brawl.

Information on the conditions of the shooting victims was not made available.

On March 12, James Hill, 58, was charged with murder and mob assault, and Kristopher Wheat, 36, was charged with mob assault, obstruction of justice, and unlawful possession of a handgun; according to the release.

Sheriff Leon Lott said Hill bludgeoned a man to death by striking into the pile of people and hitting him in the head several times with a cane. The man might have been a member of Hill’s own gang, Lott said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Charles E. Lilly of Beech Island.

Lott previously said the incident was “mayhem there for a while” and that, when deputies arrived, “the fighting and shooting and stabbing and beating was all in progress.”

The sheriff declined to name the biker gangs with which the men are allegedly associated, though he did say they were affiliated with “national” biker groups.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the fight.

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting – live: Police name victims during press conference on Colorado mass shooting

    Follow the latest updates

  • National Guard soldiers transferring Covid vaccines ‘held at gunpoint’

    Arizona man ‘attempts to run vans off road multiple times, finally turning his truck into oncoming traffic to make National Guard vans stop’

  • Man charged with 10 counts of murder in shooting at Colorado grocery

    Ten people, including a police officer, were gunned down at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday. They range in age from 20 to 65.

  • Woman sees fatal stabbing of two people on Zoom — and calls 911, California cops say

    “We just can’t believe it.”

  • Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk Feud Over Income Inequality (and Space Travel) – ‘Right Now, We Need to Focus on Earth’

    It shouldn't come as a surprise that Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk have differing views about wealth, but anyone who needed a reminder got one on Twitter over the weekend. See: Should We Raise the...

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • Lane Kiffin makes Paul Finebaum blush, stutter bringing up Miley Cyrus quote, USC firing

    Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday, and it got awkward when he brought up his USC firing.

  • These are the only reasons you can legally leave the country from 29 March

    Anyone who tries to travel without one of the approved reasons could be fined £5,000.

  • From Columbine to Boulder, Colorado Has a Long History of Mass Shootings

    Colorado has been the scene of a number of multiple fatal shootings in recent years, including these that made national headlines: May 7, 2019 — Two students enter a charter school in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb near Littleton, and fire at fellow students in two locations. A student who tackles one of the gunmen is fatally shot, and eight others are wounded by gunfire. The two assailants are captured. Dec. 31, 2017 — A sheriff’s deputy who barricaded himself in an apartment in Highlands Ranch engages in a gunbattle with police officers responding to reports of a disturbance. One officer is killed and four are wounded before the police kill the gunman. Two civilians are wounded. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Nov. 27, 2015 — A man armed with an assault-style rifle enters a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs and opens fire, killing two civilians and a police officer who confronts him; nine other people are wounded in a five-hour siege before the gunman surrenders. Oct. 31, 2015 — A man carrying a semi-automatic rifle shoots and kills three people, apparently at random, on a residential street near downtown Colorado Springs, and then is confronted and shot dead by police officers. July 20, 2012 — A man walks to the front of a crowded movie theater in Aurora during a midnight screening of a Batman film, sets off tear gas grenades and opens fire on the audience, killing 12 people and wounding 58 with gunfire. Another 12 are injured in the ensuing panic. The gunman is arrested in the theater parking lot. April 20, 1999 — Two students storm into Columbine High School in Littleton, fatally shooting a teacher and 12 fellow students, and then kill themselves. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UFC on ESPN 21 post-event facts: Derek Brunson climbs all-time wins list

    Check out all the facts and figures from UFC on ESPN 21, which saw Derek Brunson beat Kevin Holland in the main event.

  • Debris from North Raleigh homeless camp grows as coronavirus pandemic drags on

    The camp, at Interstate 540 and Capital Boulevard, has become more visible this winter.

  • Girl, 11, dies 3 weeks after West Pullman gas station shooting

    An 11-year-old girl has died three weeks after she was shot on Chicago's Far South Side.

  • Changed the Game: Skateboarder Peggy Oki was the Z-Boy queen

    Skateboarding challenged her body and invigorated her love of motion.

  • March Madness: The good, the bad and ugly of Loyola Chicago's upset of No. 1 Illinois

    No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago is going back to the Sweet 16 after pulling off the biggest upset of the men's NCAA Tournament, beating No. 1 seed Illinois.

  • Unwelcome to Miami

    The IRS says more stimulus checks are on the way. And AstraZeneca released results from its US clinical trial. It's Monday's news.

  • Ex-Intelligence Director Says Upcoming UFO Report Will Include Information on 'Difficult to Explain' Sightings

    The report is believed to be on track to arrive by June of this year and follows the public release of exciting UAP footage from Tom DeLonge's company.

  • Texans sign former Bengals, Vikings linebacker Hardy Nickerson

    The Houston Texans have signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Hardy Nickerson.

  • WWE’s Stephanie McMahon: There’s No Direct Successor When Vince McMahon Steps Down

    WWE without its founder, Vince McMahon, is difficult for anyone in professional wrestling to envision, but his daughter Stephanie says that when the time comes for the 75-year-old chairman to retire, the company will take a group approach to management. “I don’t think there will ever be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out,” Stephanie McMahon, who has been both a performer and business exec for WWE for over 20 years and currently serves as the promotion’s chief brand officer, said on the “Bloomberg Business of Sports” podcast Saturday. Fans have generally believed that Stephanie would take control along with her husband and wrestling legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who has spent the past several years in charge of WWE’s acclaimed developmental brand, NXT. But McMahon thinks because no one person can replace her father and all he does, the company will be overseen by several people. Also Read: Happy 3:16 Day! Watch the Trailer for WWE's 'Stone Cold Week' (Exclusive Video) “I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it’s also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives,” McMahon said. “And that’s exactly what we have. So I do think it’s the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it’s a combination of things.” McMahon gives credit to her father for the enormity of the WWE’s success, saying, “It’s really remarkable when you think about our history and what Vince accomplished. Think about what he’s done. He took what was a regional business and had the vision to go around and create one organization, nationally and ultimately globally. My father saw the opportunity for syndication; he saw the opportunity for advertising. Ultimately he saw the opportunity to really create something that had never risen to the level of popularity it had never been.” Like the rest of the sports world, WWE has seen TV ratings plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 1.84 million viewers tuning in for last week’s episode of “Monday Night Raw.” But the company has lined up lucrative broadcasting and streaming deals with Fox and NBCUniversal, including one that moves the company’s WWE Network streaming service and all its live PPV events to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. This includes Sunday’s “Fastlane” event and WWE’s flagship annual show, WrestleMania, which will be held in Tampa on April 10. Read original story WWE’s Stephanie McMahon: There’s No Direct Successor When Vince McMahon Steps Down At TheWrap

  • Motorcycle Monday: Balance And Power

    Here’s a cool museum exhibit to check out…

  • 10 dead dogs found in trash bags during a road cleanup, NC sheriff says

    Police described some of the dogs as pit bulls.