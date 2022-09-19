A woman tried to kill her roommates, Florida cops say. Then she went grocery shopping

A violent fight among roommates in Central Florida ended in violence and one landing behind bars, authorities say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an Ocala home around 8 a.m. on Friday.

A victim said he had been stabbed and identified the alleged suspect as Christina Adams, with whom he shared his home. Another roommate also reported being attacked by the woman who had fled in her car.

Deputies were able to locate the 30-year-old driving a 2017 gray Hyundai Sante Fe not far from the location and she was detained. She told investigators she had washed the knife used to stab the two individuals, changed clothes — then proceeded to go shopping at Publix, as per the police report.

Initially denying any involvement, Adams later told detectives that she was “angry” over being asked to leave the house she shared with the victims.

The suspect admitted to retrieving “a large knife” and then stabbing both people “multiple times,” leaving them for dead, say police.

After believing they were deceased, Adams told cops that she attempted to destroy evidence, and changed her clothing before going on the shopping excursion.

Sheriff Billy Woods called the attacks “shocking” and “senseless acts of violence.”

“I’m very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims, but also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe.”

Adams was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She’s currently being held in the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Both victims were listed in critical condition; their medical conditions were unknown as of Monday.