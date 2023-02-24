A woman tried to sell a Clearwater home. It wasn’t hers to sell, cops say.

Clearwater police have arrested a woman detectives said stole thousands of dollars from a man by drafting paperwork to sell him a mobile home she didn’t have the legal authority to sell.

Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of scheme to defraud. Botello was released Thursday from the Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Investigators say the 75-year-old Largo woman told the man she had obtained the rights to sell a mobile home at 2381 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. from its owner, detectives said. She collected a $7,500 down payment from the man after drafting paperwork for the home’s sale and purchase, police said.

Botello had told the man she could find him a home and showed him several lots before settling on the home on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit. They agreed on a price of $49,900 for the home, the affidavit states. The scheme took place between November and February.

The trailer park’s regional manager confirmed that Botello did not have any legal rights to the sale and purchase of the home, police said.

Clearwater police believe there may be other victims and have asked members of the public to contact them at 727-562-4242 with additional information about the case.