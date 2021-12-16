Woman tries to bribe cop with sex during arrest

Dec. 16—An Austell woman tried to get herself out of trouble recently, and wound up with a felony in the process, police allege.

Nikki Flukers, 32, has been charged with bribery after offering to have sex with an officer in exchange for her release from custody, according to a warrant for her arrest.

Police responded to a family dispute at her apartment after 9 a.m. Dec. 4 near the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Cityview Drive in South Cobb, according to the warrant.

Flukers is charged with simple battery for having hit another family member and with third degree child cruelty for having done so in the presence of a minor, according to the warrant.

Flukers, the warrant continues, "did repeatedly offer to 'have sex with,' 'f—,' and 'make love to'" the responding officer "in exchange for her release from custody."

Flukers is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, jail records show.