Woman tries hiring hitman on Facebook to kill children’s father, Kentucky police say

Police in Kentucky arrested a woman who they say used Facebook Messenger in her attempts to have the father of her children killed.

Melissa Wines, 32, is charged with solicitation to murder and violating a protective order, according to police in Louisville. The victim has a domestic violence order against Wines that does not expire until 2023, court records show.

Wines contacted someone through Facebook on Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, offering cash to murder the victim, police say.

The victim found out about the threats and called police, according to an arrest citation.

Court records show the victim has had the protective order against Wines since October 2020.

Wines was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 23, court records show.

