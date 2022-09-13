Woman tries to overdose with child so they can ‘see Jesus,’ Florida cops say

A woman is accused of trying to overdose on medication with a child so they could “see Jesus,” according to Florida officials.

Staff at a hospital contacted the state’s Department of Children and Families on Sept. 6 after a child was admitted for an overdose, according to a report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found that a 30-year-old woman had taken her prescription medications “in an attempt to kill herself,” the report says. She then “forced” the child to also take the medications so that “they could both see Jesus.”

The woman’s father told investigators that when he went home, the woman told him that she accidentally drank cleaning solution, thinking it was a regular drink, according to the police report. He also said he noticed the child was tired and having trouble talking. He was concerned and brought the woman and the child to Florida West Hospital in Pensacola, about 200 miles west of Tallahassee.

Hospital staff needed to pump the child’s stomach, according to the report.

When authorities spoke to the child, she told them that the woman gave her “a lot” of pills and told her to take them, the report says. She then went to bed and woke up later with a headache.

The Department of Children and Families was working on a safety plan for the child when she was discharged from the hospital, according to the report.

The woman is facing one count of aggravated child abuse, the report said.

