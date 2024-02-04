Woman tries to run over hospital security guard, drives at deputy, California cops say

A 51-year-old woman tried to run over a security guard in a hospital parking lot, then drove straight at a deputy’s vehicle, California authorities reported.

Deputies responded to the initial incident outside Victor Valley Hospital in Victorville at 1:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A woman in a black Toyota Corolla tried to hit a security guard in the parking lot near the emergency room, then drove away, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, the woman returned and drove straight at a patrol vehicle before swerving around it and fleeing, deputies said.

Deputies pursued the woman and caused her to crash in a courthouse parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

She refused to get out of her car, so deputies fired pepper balls at her until she surrendered, officials said.

Lynn Duenaslujan of Victorville faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and evading police, deputies said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 760-241-2911 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Victorville is about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

