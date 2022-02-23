Woman tries to set roommate on fire, Louisiana cops say. And it’s not the first time

A woman was arrested after being accused of pouring rubbing alcohol on her roommate to try to set him on fire for the second time in a year, East Baton Rouge authorities say.

Christine Guidry, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and faces charges of at least one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities, arrest documents obtained by McClatchy News and prison records show.

The roommate, a 66-year-old man, said he was living with Guidry for two years — during which she attacked him twice, the affidavit says.

The victim said Guidry poured alcohol on him and all over his room before attempting to light him on fire with a lighter. He said he then ran away from their home as she chased him. He borrowed a passerby’s cellphone to call police, deputies said.

Records say the man showed law enforcement officials the lighter that the accused used as well as an empty rubbing alcohol bottle that was on the floor. The deputy who talked to the man said he could smell the alcohol on his clothes and in his bedroom.

According to the affidavit, Guidry had attacked her roommate with alcohol before and lit him on fire on July 4, 2021, resulting in a stay at a Baton Rouge hospital for “32 days due to being burned.” However, the man had not filed a report at the time, deputies say.

Guidry was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office website.

Man uses unusual ‘deadly weapon’ in attack at North Carolina business, police say

Chick-fil-A workers’ cars go up in flames as grass fire sweeps by, Oklahoma officials say

‘Kitchen chemist’ making homemade rocket fuel sends fireball through BYU dorm, cops say

Grandma dies in house fire with her 4 young grandchildren, Pennsylvania officials say