Woman tries to swindle $1.5M from insurance with fake hospital stays, GA officials say

A Georgia woman is accused of trying to pocket more than $1.5 million in insurance payments for hospital stays authorities said never happened.

The 54-year-old, from Rome, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King’s office said in an Oct. 5 news release.

She also faces one count of forgery.

From October 2022 to January 2023, authorities said the woman submitted medical invoices for hospitalizations as part of accident claims she filed with Guardian Insurance Company. All of the alleged hospital stays occurred out of state.

She received a $10,000 payment for a phony medical claim showing she had been hospitalized in Yuma, Arizona, authorities said.

“After this apparent success, (the woman) went on to file claims using forged invoices for hospitalizations in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California,” King said in the release. “However, the hospitals had no record of (her) being a patient at their facilities, and her claims were rightly denied.”

In all, authorities said the woman tried to solicit more than $1,557,000 in insurance payments.

She was booked into the Floyd County Jail but wasn’t listed among the inmates as of Oct. 6.

Rome is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

