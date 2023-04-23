Woman trying to get away from lunging pack of dogs is hit by a car, Texas cops say

A woman was hit by a car while trying to get away from a pack of aggressive dogs, Texas police told news outlets.

The woman was walking along a sidewalk on San Antonio’s northwest side around 8:30 p.m., April 22, when she encountered the pack of dogs, police told the San Antonio Express-News.

The dogs were barking and lunging at the 38-year-old and she backed away from them, stepping into the road and the path of an oncoming car, KENS reported. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop after hitting her.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police told WOAI.

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, the outlet reported.

