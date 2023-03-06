Woman trying to move table from roadway struck and killed on I-76 in Akron

A 58-year-old woman who was trying to remove a wooden table from the roadway was struck and killed on Interstate 76 in Akron on Sunday morning, according to the Akron Police Department.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Carasee Lee, 58, of Akron.

Police said Lee, driving a burgundy Kia Sorento, was traveling on I-76 west in lane number one at exit 18 (U.S. 224) around 9:30 a.m. Sunday when she approached the wooden table in the roadway. She stopped in the travel lane, placed her car in park and got out to remove the table from the road, police said.

According to police, moments later, a southbound blue Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old man struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Honda sustained minor injuries. Alcohol and speed aren't a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Kenmore shooting arrest:Akron man charged in relation to December fatal shooting in Kenmore

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron woman killed in car accident on I-76 Sunday morning