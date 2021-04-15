Woman trying to pass another vehicle killed in head-on crash with truck, coroner says

A woman was killed on a Midlands road when the SUV she was driving was in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer, officials said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 521, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jennifer Moseley, a 33-year-old Cassatt-area resident, died when she was ejected from the SUV, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

Moseley was heading north on U.S. 521 in a 2004 Toyota 4Runner when she tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone near the intersection with Dekalb School Road, according to Jones. That’s about 10 miles north of Camden.

As she attempted to pass, the Toyota crashed into a 2014 International tractor trailer that was heading south on U.S. 521, Jones said.

Moseley was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to West.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that is still being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Thursday morning, 260 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Of those, 179 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 84 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

At least five people have been killed in Kershaw County crashes in 2021, and seat belts were not used in three of the deaths, DPS reported.