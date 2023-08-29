Woman trying to stop burglary suspect hits him with car, cops say. She’s been arrested

A 911 caller said she was at work when she saw someone on camera entering her home with stolen keys, according to police in Texas. Then she told dispatchers she was trying to stop the man from leaving the area.

As she was on the call, the 41-year-old woman told authorities that she had “accidentally” struck the man with her car at a nearby intersection in San Antonio, police said. Officers were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Responding officers found the 27-year-old man in the road with a leg injury, according to a news release from the San Antonio Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, and the woman was detained and asked to give a statement.

She was then arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

Upon release from the hospital, the man will be booked on two active felony warrants and listed as a burglary suspect, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

