Woman with tuberculosis faces jail and forced treatment after she refused isolation and visited a casino

A woman in Washington state who was diagnosed with tuberculosis was found in contempt of court Friday after she allegedly refused to pursue treatment and took a public bus to a casino rather than isolate while under surveillance.

Judge Philip Sorenson authorized law enforcement to detain the unidentified woman following a civil arrest warrant issued March 3, according to local King 5.

The warrant permits the woman's involuntary detention, testing and treatment at the Pierce County jail.

The woman has reportedly refused to take medication and follow protective guidelines despite the efforts of her own family members and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

An officer with the Pierce County Corrections Bureau surveilled the woman's home last month and saw a city bus drop her off at a casino, according to court documents.

She reportedly has not been seen at her home since, and members of her family have not responded to inquiries from the police.

"We have worked with family and community members for more than a year to do everything we can to persuade this woman to take her medication to protect herself and our community," the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in a statement.

The case marks the third instance in the past 20 years when the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has sought a court order to detain an individual with tuberculosis.

Pierce County Corrections Bureau Chief Patricia Jackson stated in a court declaration that she believed the woman with tuberculosis was actively evading arrest.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department sees about 20 cases of active tuberculosis every year, which health care providers are required to report under state law.

"We are always hopeful a patient will choose to comply voluntarily," the department said in a statement. "Seeking to enforce a court order through a civil arrest warrant is always our last resort."

Common symptoms of tuberculosis include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss, according to the World Health Organization.

