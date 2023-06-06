Woman turns herself in after deputies say she schemed people out of thousands with fake Zillow posts

The Carroll County woman deputies say stole thousands of dollars from people after posting fake listings on Zillow has turned herself in.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly Moss turned herself in Monday, after warrants were secured for her arrest.

Deputies said that over the last few weeks, Moss has used fake names and phone numbers to “to scam multiple people out of $7,600,” claiming to own a property in Bremen.

“Kelly in fact does not own this address and has no rights to the property. Kelly has posted the property on websites such as Zillow under several fake names,” The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Moss has been charged with five charges of felony theft by deception and one misdemeanor charge at this time.

