Woman turns self in after Erie police said she shot at car, injured two Thursday night

Erie police said a fight between two people in separate vehicles on Thursday night led to a shooting that injured two women and has another woman facing felony aggravated assault charges.

The two women who were shot, ages 25 and 29, went to UPMC Hamot for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries following the shooting, which was reported on Thursday at about 7:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holland Street, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Friday.

The names of the women were not released, and information on their conditions was not available Friday.

City police officers who responded to the area of the shooting were told by witnesses that they heard about seven gunshots. While on the scene, the officers learned that the two shooting victims had arrived at Hamot, Lorah said.

Lorah said police were told that the shooting stemmed from an earlier verbal altercation that led to a fight. He said three women were in one vehicle and another woman was in another vehicle when the suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Dawnshaniqua T. Jones, of Erie, fired gunshots at the vehicle containing the three women, injuring two of them.

Jones later turned herself in at the Erie police station, Lorah said.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Edward Wilson arraigned Jones Friday morning on four felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Wilson set bond at $25,000 and tentatively scheduled Jones' preliminary hearing for May 6, according to online court docket information.

A lawyer was not listed for Jones on the docket.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Woman charged with firing shots into car, injuring 2