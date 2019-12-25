Woman, Two Children Found Dead on Sidewalk Outside Boston Parking Garage

A woman and two children were found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside a Northeastern University parking garage on Christmas Day, prompting a “death investigation,” according to authorities.

Boston Police confirmed the woman and the two children—both under the age of 5—were found unconscious outside the Northeastern University Renaissance Parking Garage just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All three, who have not yet been identified, were transported to a local hospital and were pronounced dead on arrival.

Video from WCVB showed a black SUV behind police tape on the roof of the garage, though authorities did not comment on how the vehicle was involved.

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Two Boston Doctors Inside Their Penthouse Condo

“Today is a tragedy,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in a press conference, adding the relationship between the three individuals is not immediately known. “At this point, this is a death investigation.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday her office is leading the investigation and that investigators are in the process of trying to determine the motive behind the incident. She noted that the holiday season can be hard for people.

“On Christmas and the holiday season where many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time,” Rollins said, according to CBS Boston. “I feel it imperative that we let people know that there is help.”

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two children who lost their lives today,” Rollins added.

Northeastern University did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment, but campus police sent an alert to students about police activity near the Ruggles MBTA station and said they should “avoid the area.”

Estranged Husband, Girlfriend of Missing NYC Teacher Charged With Murder

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.