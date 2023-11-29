Woman and two children killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Beulah Nov. 21

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 21, according to the Pueblo County coroner.

Melissa Peterson, 43, of Pueblo, and two children — an 11-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy — died in the crash.

At around 3:21 p.m. that day, a Dodge Ram 1500 being driven by Peterson was traveling west on Colorado State Highway 78 near milepost 14 close to Beulah when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

The vehicle hit a tree and then a barbed wire fence before coming to rest on its wheels facing south and catching fire.

The woman and children were pronounced dead at the scene, Moltrer said.

Speed is being considered a factor in the wreck, Moltrer said, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

The victims' next of kin have been notified, according to the coroner.

More public safety news: Pueblo police chief, former officer sued for alleged use of excessive force

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman and two children dead in one-vehicle crash, Pueblo coroner says