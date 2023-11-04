Woman, two men found shot to death in west Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are investigating the deaths of three people found shot to death in a westside home.

Emergency responders were called to a house in the 500 block of South Rambler Road at 3:35 p.m. on Friday.

Late Friday, authorities said they could confirm a "death investigation" was underway.

The Muncie Police Department's mobile command center is shown Friday evening near the scene of a reported homicide in the 500 block of South Rambler Road.

Late Saturday morning, however, Melissa Criswell, a deputy chief with the Muncie Police Department, confirmed three bodies had been found in the home.

She identified one of the deceased found at the scene as Kevin L. Humphrey Jr., 32.

A short time later, Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene released the names of the other two victims — Sarah R. Barnes, 45, and her father, Douglas L. Starr, 76 — after consulting with family members.

Autopsies were conducted Saturday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Greene confirmed the deaths were the result of gunshot wounds.

According to Criswell, a person who called 911 dispatchers Friday afternoon said they had gone to the Rambler Road house to check on "a female resident that no one had been able to make contact with."

The caller found the woman, who was deceased, "down in an attached garage."

When city officers arrived at the scene, they also found "two adult males deceased in the residence."

In a release, the deputy chief said the investigation was "ongoing and a final determination will not be made until all evidence in the case is returned from the forensic lab."

Police did not refer to the case as a triple homicide — perhaps indicating one of the deaths was believed to be the result of a self-inflicted wound, although that was not specified in the release.

Criswell said there were "no signs of forced entry at this residence" and that there was "no active threat to the community."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the MPD detective division at 765-747-4867 or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

After several decades without a triple homicide, Muncie has seen one in each of the past two years.

On Feb. 18, 2021, three men from Detroit — Adrian Demarlo George Jr., 30; Devonte Earl Hollis, 25, and Terence Thomas, 27 — were found shot to death in an apartment in the Elgin Manor Apartments complex, 2533 N. Elgin St.

Three weeks later, Muncie resident Chandler Willard Harris II, then 18, was charged with six-related crimes, including three counts of murder.

According to a court document, Harris admitted to engaging in a conspiracy — with unnamed accomplices — to rob the Michigan men of cash, and said that he had shot Hollis.

His trial is set for March 18 in Delaware Circuit Court 3.

In July 2022, Muncie resident Devin Xavier Myers, now 29, was charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of three members of a local family — 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick and the teen's grandfather, Malcolm Perdue. and great-aunt, Kyndra K. Swift.

Perdue and Swift were slain in the family's home along South Liberty Street. Investigators said Musick was killed earlier at another location.

Myers' trial is scheduled for April 29.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Woman, two men found shot to death in west Muncie home