Woman in Uber driver attack to be returned to San Francisco

KEN RITTER
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver in San Francisco that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to California to face criminal charges.

Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came hours after police in San Francisco announced that Arna Kimiai, 24, a woman seen with King in the Uber driver confrontation, turned herself in to face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges.

Kimiai’s attorney, Seth Morris, said Kimiai posted a $75,000 bond to go free pending a future court appearance during which charges could be filed.

Video provided by the driver showed a maskless woman, later identified as Kimiai, coughing on him and grabbing his cellphone. Police also said that as three women exited the vehicle, one sprayed what was believed to be pepper spray toward the driver.

In Las Vegas, King, 24, did not have a lawyer during her brief court appearance by closed-circuit video. She agreed not to contest extradition. She was not asked about the charges against her.

King was arrested Thursday on a warrant from California accusing her of assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation.

Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman said authorities from California have 30 days to take King into custody, and told her she may also face felony charges in Las Vegas stemming from allegations that she and a man tried to use another person’s identification to obtain funds from that person’s bank account.

Court records show King was arraigned on burglary and conspiracy charges in that case and has a court date in May.

The Uber driver, Subhakar Khadka, 32, was attacked after stopping his car when he realized one of three female passengers wasn’t wearing a mask, police said.

“An altercation ensued, largely captured on video,” San Francisco police said in a statement about Kimiai's arrest.

At one point, the video shows Kimiai coughing on Khadkas, grabbing his cellphone from the center dash area and ripping off Khadkas’ face mask.

Khadkas regained possession of his phone but was sprayed with what was believed to be pepper spray as the women got out of his car, police said.

Khadka later said he believed he was attacked because he is a South Asian immigrant. However, authorities have not commented on the allegation, and no hate crimes charges have been filed. Khadka came to the U.S. eight years ago and works to support his family in Nepal.

Uber said in a statement that it had banned all three riders.

A GoFundMe account to assist Khadka raised more than $97,000 by Monday. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that he planned to spend the money pursuing legal action and to support his family.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

    Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said, indicating the Qatari hosts had not pushed hard enough for the Taliban to reduce violence. Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been held in Qatar since last year, after the United States agreed to withdraw its troops. Ambassador Javid Ahmad said peace talks should not be held in one fixed location, but rotate among venues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Afghanistan itself.

  • Top U.S. securities regulator to review climate and proxy rules

    The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday the agency will seek input on what companies might report about greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors, and revisit controversial rules on proxy voting. The steps and other actions outlined by the acting SEC chair, Allison Herren Lee, fill out some details of how the regulator will review topics taking on increasing importance for investors. Lee said that climate and other environmental, social and governance factors are "front and center for the SEC" as investors have "embraced sustainability factors and metrics as significant drivers in decision-making, capital allocation, and pricing."

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    If you want to put your money to good use, there are many things you shouldn't do with it. Find out how to properly handle your money by knowing what not to do.

  • ByteDance team to develop AI chips as China aims for self-reliance

    Chinese TikTok-owner ByteDance is making plans to develop semiconductors, according to the company's job postings and a source familiar with the situation. The plan is still at an early stage and the company's focus is on Arm-based server-side chips, the person told Reuters. Beijing-based ByteDance has posted a dozen semiconductor-related job advertisements on its official website, based mainly in Beijing and Shanghai.

  • Biden on NY Gov. Cuomo: wait for investigation

    Reporters asked President Biden if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign. Biden said "we should wait to see" the results of the investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. Other prominent Democrats say the Governor should resign. (March 15)

  • Bitcoin Plunges Below $55K Amid Weak Institutional Inflows, Profit Taking

    "This does not mean the bull run is over, it just means that profit taking is happening," according to market analyst Lark Davis.

  • Scores dead in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

    At least 39 people were killed Sunday during protests in Myanmar, making it the bloodiest day since the February 1st coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces killed at least 22 anti-coup protesters in a poor, industrial suburb of Myanmar’s main city after Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze there, according to a human rights group, which also said sixteen more protesters were killed in other places, as was one policeman. The Chinese embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in arson attacks by unidentified assailants on garment factories and that it had called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens. China is viewed as being supportive of the military junta that has taken power. As plumes of smoke rose from the industrial area, security forces opened fire on protesters in the suburb that is home to migrants from across the country, local media said. Martial law was imposed there and in the district of Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial hub and former capital, state media announced. A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment. The latest deaths would bring the toll from the protests to 126, according to the human rights group. The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a November 8th election won by Suu Kyi’s party were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election, but has not set a date. Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and is due to return to court on Monday. She faces at least four charges, including illegal use of walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols.

  • President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

    Growing reports of misbehavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concern President Joe Biden. He is making sure vaccine distribution is not affected.

  • Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Gordon Hayward saw the athletic De'Aaron Fox closing in on him out of the corner of his eye while driving for a breakaway basket, and he knew he had only one option: dunk it. ''I can still jump from time to time,'' the 30-year-old Hayward said with a smile. Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Hayward added 25 and the Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night after trailing almost the entire game.

  • Billie Eilish Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserves Record Of The Year Instead Of Her

    "You deserve it, honestly," Eilish said after her Grammy win. "This goes to her. Can we just cheers for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

  • 4 options the Packers have to replace Corey Linsley

    The Packers are losing Corey Linsley to the Chargers. How can they replace him? Here are four options.

  • Duke frats disaffiliated from university to host rush. Now, the campus is on lockdown.

    More than 180 Duke students tested positive for COVID in one week and another 200 are in quarantine, the largest numbers Duke has seen since the start of the pandemic.

  • CNN's Brianna Keilar Spits Fire At Fox News' Vaccine Skepticism: 'Propaganda TV'

    “Americans, whether they are Fox viewers or not, will pay for it with their health or their livelihoods or their lives."

  • Op-Ed: Why more Americans should leave home and move to other states

    Conservatives fear left-leaning newcomers will overturn politics in their strongholds. But newcomers change in their views, too.

  • News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout

    Rupert Murdoch's News Corp reached a content-supply deal with Facebook Inc in Australia, the companies said on Tuesday, a step toward settling a dispute that saw the social media giant briefly shut down thousands of pages in the country. The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so. Facebook's shutting out all media content in the country for a week last month angered world leaders, as the blackout included emergency services and government health pages.

  • NHL rumors: Is the price set on Predators' Mattias Ekholm?

    It looks like we know what it will cost to land one of the more talented assets available on the open market.

  • California mother of murder victim’s message to LA DA Gascón: ‘Listen to us’

    Desiree Andrade, whose son Julien was murdered in California when he was 20, says she thinks L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón is ‘in the wrong office’ and ‘should be a public defender.’

  • Steven Yeun Becomes the First Asian American, Riz Ahmed the First Muslim Nominated for Best Actor

    For the first time in history, the list of this year’s Oscar Nominees for Best Actor includes two men of Asian descent, Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed, marking two historic firsts for the actors and the film industry. Steven Yeun became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for his performance as Jacob Yi in “Minari.” Riz Ahmed became the the first Muslim to be nominated for his performance in “Sound of Metal.”

  • Oklahoma HS basketball team say announcer’s racist comments were ‘heartbreaking’

    This week, high school players from an Oklahoma girls basketball team have broken their silence after a game announcer made headlines earlier this month for making racist remarks during one of their games. Thursday, Norman High School girls basketball team found themselves thrust into the national spotlight after a broadcaster publicly made racist comments ahead of the team’s quarterfinal game.

  • South Korean actress snags historic Oscar nomination

    Youn Yuh-jung is a film icon in South Korea, having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series. But the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in "Minari" as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren. Youn said she was in South Korea's mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.