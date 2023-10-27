Woman Undergoes Skin Removal Surgery After Taking Ozempic

One year ago, Elyse Messing weighed 290 pounds. With her fiance’s help, she was able to lose 100 pounds. However, she could not control her cravings for snacks and fast food. That's when she decided to give Ozempic a try. Although she lost the weight, Messing still felt self-conscious. She turned to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose to perform skin removal surgery. Dr. Rose says he's seeing a huge uptick in patients who need a touch-up after losing weight on Ozempic.

