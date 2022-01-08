Woman Unlawfully Vaccinated Teen: LI Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Jan. 3-7.
LI Teacher Reassigned After Unlawfully Vaccinating Teen: School
A LI teacher accused of giving a teen a COVID-19 shot without parental consent has been reassigned from her classroom duties, officials say.
NY Among Top States Residents Are Fleeing From: Study
See the top 10 states people are moving into and the top 10 they are moving from, including New York, and the reasons why.
Hunter Shoots Deer Near Wildlife Rescue Center: 'It Was Horrible'
"There should not be a hunting area near a wildlife center. That's like putting a porn shop next to a children's playground."
Blakeman Order Allows Nassau Schools To End Mask Mandates
The state says the new county executive does not have the authority to override its orders, though.
Firefighter, DJ, Accountant Among LI's Accused Jan. 6 Rioters
Many New Yorkers are among the more than 700 people charged so far in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch