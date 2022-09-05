Woman unloading groceries catches Peeping Tom at her Clayton County apartment, police say

Police said they caught a Peeping Tom suspect in the act at a Clayton County apartment complex.

Police arrested Marcus Squire on multiple charges Sept. 1 for an incident at the complex off Garden Lake Drive.

A woman called 911 after she found Squire inside her apartment as she was unloading groceries, according to police.

When police arrived, officers said they found Squire outside the victim’s window performing sexual acts upon himself.

Squire faces peeping Tom, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling and public indecency charges.

