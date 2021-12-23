Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty
A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
The former Minnesota police officer was handcuffed and taken into custody, where she's set to be held without bail until sentencing early next year.
Calling him a “suspected serial killer,” authorities say a 25-year-old Miami real estate agent may be responsible for the killing of two homeless men and the shooting of a third.
A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation, which includes continued mental health treatment and community service.
"I wish I could go back a long time ago, and not try to adopt children or put them in our home," Stephanie Duncan said during her sentencing.
An Idaho sheriff is being charged for pulling out a gun on seven young girls between the ages of 12 to 16 in November. He […]
A woman who attacked a flight attendant on a San Diego-bound plane pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the incident.
Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the "Unabomber" for terrorizing people with homemade bombs, has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility, according to The Washington Post.Kaczynski, who killed three people with homemade bombs and injured nearly two dozen others over a span of 17 years, was transferred on Dec. 14 to FMC Butner, a North Carolina federal medical center. The center is known for treating prisoners who are suffering from...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.
Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.
“This is a very brutal case,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.
Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. In a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Weddle said authorities were able to identify Felicia Cox by matching her DNA with her daughter, Amber Miskelly.
"Speaking to mall management this morning, there were upwards of 5,000 people in the mall yesterday when this happened," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "We're very, very lucky an innocent bystander did not get hit."
Luck runs out for Donald "Little Man" Ortiz, who refused offers of protection after being banished and marked for death by the powerful Mexican Mafia.
Video shows Stephen Adam Calderon apparently reaching for his gun before officers open fire.
Melinda Henneberger knows from experience that for some readers, the takeaway from this column will be that she’s all for killing Habitat for Humanity volunteers. | Opinion
PCPD officers were called to a local department store on Dec. 17 to stand by as Glover was terminated and escorted off the property.
When Jennifer Crumbley texted her son "Don't do it" after the Oxford High School shooting, she was asking him not to kill himself, lawyers say.