Woman used Deltona Alzheimer's patient's credit on cosmetic surgery

Tiffany Acuna, also known as Tiffany Kent, is seen here on a Volusia deputy's body camera being arrested on Thursday, April 27.

A certified nursing assistant is facing charges after using an Alzheimer's patient's credit to pay for cosmetic surgery, according to a release from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Tiffany Acuna, also known as Tiffany Kent, is charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of identification without consent of a victim 60 or older, records show. Acuna was booked Thursday into the Volusia County Branch Jail and posted $10,000 bail within about two hours.

Deltona news: Commissioner raffling chance to shave her head in fundraiser. Here's why

FHP: DeBary man arrested after 3-vehicle crash that seriously injured Orlando man on I-4

The husband of the victim contacted deputies on April 4 after receiving a credit card bill for about $7,160 for procedures at Moon Plastic Surgery, according to the release. Acuna, who was suspended by American In-Home Care that same day, denied both applying for a credit card in the 88-year-old Deltona woman's name and receiving cosmetic surgery.

Acuna on Thursday morning took $1,500 in cash and a loan agreement contract to the victim's home where deputies were awaiting her arrival, according to the release.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Nursing assistant used Alzheimer's patient's credit on cosmetic surgery