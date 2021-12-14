Woman used Instagram to lure two men into robberies in the Bronx: cops

A woman chatted up two men on Instagram, offering to hang out with them in the Bronx — but instead delivered both to a pair of masked bandits, cops said.

One gullible victim was stripped of his clothing while another was shot at during his dash to escape, police said.

The first victim, 24, was tricked into meeting the woman at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 3 near a contractor’s office on Anthony Ave. near the Cross Bronx Expressway in Claremont Village, cops said.

She showed up, but so did two crooks in masks. They ordered him at gunpoint to remove his clothing and property, then stole his car, a 2018 Infiniti, and drove off, cops said.

The next day, the woman convinced a 27-year-old man to meet her on a residential block on Boller Ave. near Tillotson Ave. in Eastchester, cops said. He showed up about 8 p.m. and was confronted by two masked robbers who took his cell phone, coat, chain and a gold ring.

The victim managed to escape with his car, cops said. But the duo opened fire on him, striking his vehicle as he fled, cops said.

Police released photos of the woman Sunday, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.