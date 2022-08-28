Woman uses car to run into man, with 9-month-old child inside, Memphis Police say

A woman was arrested for running into a man with her car, with a 9-month-old child inside unrestrained.

On Aug. 27 at approximately 1:20 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road.

The caller told police that a woman, later identified as Breuna Bankston, came to the address to drop off their 9-month-old daughter.

During the drop-off, there was a verbal argument over who needed to watch the child for the day, court documents showed.

Bankston got upset, entered her Toyota Corolla, and hit the man who was standing in the driveway.

The man landed on the hood area of the car, and the windshield broke as a result, police said.

During the encounter, Bankston also crashed into the man’s 2008 Nissan Sentra.

The man suffered abrasions on his right hand and arm, according to an affidavit.

The child was unrestrained in the front passenger seat during the incident.

Breuna Bankston was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and child endangerment.

Breuna Bankston has a court date on Aug. 29.

