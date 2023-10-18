Woman uses child as decoy to steal purse at North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of package and vehicle theft in North Austin last month.

The woman is accused of entering an apartment pool at The Pearl Apartments on West Koenig Lane with a seven-year-old just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The woman used the child as a decoy while she scouted out the residents' belongings, then stole a purse that contained keys and several credit cards.

The woman and child left, but the woman returned later that night wearing different clothing. She and two additional masked suspects stole the victim's vehicle using the stolen keys and took random packages from the mailroom.

The woman is described as a white female in her mid 30s with a medium build. She has a tattoo on her left ankle which she later attempted to conceal with a lavender ankle brace. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt that said "Jessy and the Boys" on the front.

APD is also looking for a white 2002 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.