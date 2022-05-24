Woman uses fake ID to swindle same car dealership twice, police say

Memphis Police hope you can help identify a woman they say used fake identification and information to buy a vehicle from a dealership on two different occasions.

According to investigators, the woman swindled City Auto of Memphis twice.

The first time was on December 16, 2021. The woman went into City Auto of Memphis automobile dealership, located at 4932 Elmore Road, and used a fake ID and information to negotiate, finance, and take possession of a white 2017 Dodge Charger, police said.

Police said the woman did the same thing again on February 9 and took possession of a red 2019 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS.

Police said they need help identifying the woman involved in this Identity Theft and False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: