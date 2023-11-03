Woman uses hammer to attack man she accuses of drinking her rum, Florida cops say

A woman is accused of attacking a man with a hammer when she thought he drank her missing rum, Florida deputies said.

Lorrie Lynn Wilds, 58, walked into the garage of her Ocala home on Nov. 1 after noticing her rum was missing and accused a man of drinking it, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office obtained by McClatchy News.

The man, whose relationship to Wilds was not released, told her he hadn’t taken the liquor, deputies said.

Wilds became angry and attacked the man, punching him and grabbing his neck, according to the report.

She knocked over a fan and stool in the garage as they fought, deputies said.

The man was able to get away, then Wilds grabbed a claw hammer and hit him on the head with the blunt side, according to the report.

When deputies arrived they found Wilds in the home’s living room, they said.

Deputies reported smelling “a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage on her breath.”

When questioned, Wilds told deputies she had also thrown a bottle of alcohol at the man in the kitchen and threw his laptop on the ground, according to the report.

Wilds was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

