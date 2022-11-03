Woman uses her job to steal nearly $200K worth of Coach products, police say

A Memphis woman was taken to jail after spending a year using her job to steal Coach products, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said 42-year-old Krystin Whitmire was arrested on November 1, 2022.

Whitmire had previously worked for the company Arise, offering virtual customer service via inbound calls from Coach and Tapestry, her arrest affidavit states.

While she worked for Arise, police said she was able to access the Coach system, order various products and have them shipped to the Days Inn Hotel on Elvis Presley where she had been living for the past three years.

She never paid for those products, according to police, and began the scheme back on October 21, 2021. Coach disabled her access to order products in January of 2022, MPD said.

However, police believe she was able to recruit other people to obtain the same virtual job with Arise and continue the scheme, having items shipped to the Days Inn Hotel and then selling those items on her Facebook page.

Over a 12-month span, Memphis Police said that Whitmire used her Facebook page to sell $196,098 in Coach and Tapestry items that she never paid a penny for.

Investigators searched the room at the Days Inn where Whitmire was staying and said that they found several Coach and Tapestry items that had been fraudulently ordered and were already posted to her Facebook page.

Whitmire was charged with theft of property between $60,000 and $250,000.

